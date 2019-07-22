Avila went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's loss to Milwaukee.

Avila crushed a 448-foot home run to center field in the second inning for his 100th career long ball. Despite the notable milestone, the 32-year-old figures to continue splitting time behind the plate with Carson Kelly going forward. Avila is slashing .218/.376/.483 with six homers and 15 RBI in 87 at-bats this season.

