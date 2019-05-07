Avila (quadriceps) caught four innings and collected a hit in three at-bats in an extended spring-training game Monday, Dawn Klemish of MLB.com reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo was happy with Avila's pop time on an attempted stolen base and said the team will reassess where the catcher's at in his recovery Monday night. The Diamondbacks could give the 32-year-old backstop a quick rehab assignment and have him ready for a return during a homestand that begins Thursday.