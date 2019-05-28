Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Catches Greinke
Avila went 1-for-4 in Monday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Rockies.
Avila got the start with staff ace Zack Greinke hurling. This was Greinke's first start since the Diamondbacks designated John Ryan Murphy, who had been Greinke's personal catcher for the first 11 starts. Manager Torey Lovullo told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic that he's not yet decided if Greinke will throw exclusively to Avila.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Sitting again Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Not starting Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Second start since activation•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Activated and starting Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Closing in on return•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Plays second straight day•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal