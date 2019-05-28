Avila went 1-for-4 in Monday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Rockies.

Avila got the start with staff ace Zack Greinke hurling. This was Greinke's first start since the Diamondbacks designated John Ryan Murphy, who had been Greinke's personal catcher for the first 11 starts. Manager Torey Lovullo told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic that he's not yet decided if Greinke will throw exclusively to Avila.

