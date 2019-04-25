Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Catches sim game
Avila (quadriceps) caught a simulated game Tuesday, Jack Crouse of MLB.com reports.
A pair of injured Diamondbacks participated in the simulated game, which featured injured starter Taijuan Walker (elbow) in addition to Avila. Manager Torey Lovullo said Avila is progressing in his rehab on schedule. A late April return is expected.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Taking part in baseball activities•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Lands on injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Smacks second homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Homers Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Draws start Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Hits first spring homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
It's Vladimir Guerrero time
The wait is over. Vladimir Guerrero is coming and should prove well worth the investment for...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...
-
Waivers; Tuesday winners & losers
Did we learn anything from Chris Sale's most recent start? Heath Cummings isn't sure.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...