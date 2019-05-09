Manager Torey Lovullo said Avila is "getting close" to a return, Jack Magruder of The Sports Xchange reports.

Avila appeared in a pair of extended spring training games on back-to-back days earlier in the week, bringing the backstop one step closer to rejoining the big-league club. He's been sidelined since April 7 with a strained quadriceps, but if Avila checks out OK in the coming days, he could be cleared to rejoin the Diamondbacks during their upcoming weekend series against the Braves.