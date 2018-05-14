Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Day off Monday
Avila is not in the lineup Monday against the Brewers.
The Diamondbacks have started a catcher in back-to-back games just once this season. Avila has done very little to demand more time, hitting just .130/.250/.217 through 80 plate appearances. John Ryan Murphy will get the nod Monday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Sits out Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Stationed on bench Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Gets benched Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Hits bench Friday•
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...