Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Draws start Friday
Avila will bat eighth and handle the catching duties Friday against the Dodgers.
John Ryan Murphy drew the start at catcher on Opening Day, but it's Alex Avila who will catch Robbie Ray in the second game of the series. The Diamondbacks elected to keep three catchers, creating a logjam behind the dish.
