Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Drives in three runs Thursday
Avila went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in a 9-3 win over the Pirates on Thursday.
It was just the second multi-hit performance on the year for Avila, whose average is still in the gutters at .124. The 31-year-old backstop is up to three home runs and seven RBI in 105 at-bats. He's essentially a non-threat at the plate at this point.
