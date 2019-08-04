Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Drives in three
Avila went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, three RBI and an additional run Saturday in the Diamondbacks' 18-7 win over the Nationals.
Since returning from the injured list in late June, Avila has delivered a palatable .799 OPS, which has largely been supported by his strong 14.3 percent walk rate. Avila remains the clear No. 2 backstop, however, behind Carson Kelly, who draws the start behind the plate in Sunday's series finale.
