Avila went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs in the Diamondbacks' 8-4 win over the Phillies on Tuesday.

It was the best showing of the season for Avila, whose three hits nearly matched his combined total (four) from his first 12 appearances. Making contact has long been an issue for Avila, but the problem has worsened this season with the veteran backstop sitting on a career-worst 42.2 percent strikeout rate. While Tuesday's performance was a step forward, Avila will probably need to string together a few more quality games in a row before taking on a larger portion of the starts in the Diamondbacks' three-headed timeshare behind the plate.