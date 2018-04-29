Avila is out of the lineup Sunday against the Nationals.

The Diamondbacks are expected to shield Avila from left-handed pitching throughout the season, so his absence Sunday shouldn't be surprising with southpaw Gio Gonzalez on the hill for Washington. John Ryan Murphy will serve as the batterymate for Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray in the series finale.

