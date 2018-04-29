Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Gets benched Sunday
Avila is out of the lineup Sunday against the Nationals.
The Diamondbacks are expected to shield Avila from left-handed pitching throughout the season, so his absence Sunday shouldn't be surprising with southpaw Gio Gonzalez on the hill for Washington. John Ryan Murphy will serve as the batterymate for Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray in the series finale.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Hits bench Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Erupts for season-high three hits•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Sits again Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Sits out Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Gets breather Thursday•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...