Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Gets breather Thursday
Avila is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants.
Avila will head to the bench to clear his head after going 0-for-5 with four strikeouts in Wednesday's extra-innings loss. In his place, Jeff Mathis will start behind the dish and hit eighth.
