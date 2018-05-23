Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Gets breather Wednesday
Avila is not in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale against Milwaukee.
Avila will get to day to rest despite sitting out both Sunday and Monday. The 31-year-old backstop is scuffling at the plate this season, batting just .128 with two home runs and four RBI in 34 games. John Ryan Murphy will get the start behind the dish and bat sixth in his stead.
