Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Goes yard Thursday
Avila went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Thursday against the Nationals.
Avila took Erick Fedde deep in the second inning to record his fifth home run of the season. While Carson Kelly is the primary catcher for the team, Avila is emerging as the personal catcher for Zack Greinke. He has now also homered in his last three starts, improving his season-long line to .220/.410/.508 across 78 plate appearances.
