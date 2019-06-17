Avila will be shut down for at least two weeks after an MRI revealed the catcher has a Grade 1 strain in his left calf, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.

The Diamondbacks will reassess the 32-year-old Avila in two weeks. While he's unavailable, Carson Kelly is expected to get the bulk of the playing time with newly recalled Caleb Joseph getting spot duty.

