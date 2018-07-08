Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Heads to bench after 3-for-3 day
Avila is out of the lineup Sunday against the Padres.
The backstop returned from the 10-day disabled list Saturday in impressive fashion, starting behind the plate and finishing 3-for-3 with a home run, a walk and three RBI. It was easily the best performance of the season from Avila, who has recorded multiple hits in just other games and is slashing .148/.270/.269 across 126 plate appearances. The glacially slow start to the season will confine Avila to a timeshare behind the plate with John Ryan Murphy and Jeff Mathis for now, but Avila could re-emerge as the primary catcher if he recaptures the offensive form that helped him record a .834 OPS in 2017.
