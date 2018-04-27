Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Hits bench Friday
Avila is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Nationals.
The Arizona catching carousel continues, as Avila will take a seat on the bench following a three-strikeout performance Thursday. Jeff Mathis will take a turn behind the dish Friday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Erupts for season-high three hits•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Sits again Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Sits out Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Gets breather Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Shrinks in clutch moment•
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?