Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Hits bench Friday
Avila is not in the lineup Friday against the Dodgers.
The Diamondbacks' catcher rotation continues, keeping Avila and his .095 batting average on the bench for the second consecutive game. Jeff Mathis will log a start behind the dish in his stead.
