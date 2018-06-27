Avila was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring Wednesday.

Avila has had an awful season for the Diamondbacks this year, hitting just .124/.240/.219. It's unclear if the hamstring issue is something which he battled throughout that time or if it's something new. The move makes room for the return of Robbie Ray (oblique) from the disabled list.

