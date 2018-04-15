Avila went 1-for-3 with a home run, two runs score and one RBI Saturday against the Dodgers.

Avila hit his first home run as a Diamondback in the ninth inning of a 9-1 win over the Dodgers Saturday. While the home run wasn't meaningful to the outcome of the game, it could serve to get Avila going at the plate as he is hitting just .125 with 10 strikeouts in 24 at-bats this season. He is currently in a timeshare with Jeff Mathis behind the plate, so it's hard to rely on him in single catcher leagues.