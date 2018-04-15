Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Hits first home run
Avila went 1-for-3 with a home run, two runs score and one RBI Saturday against the Dodgers.
Avila hit his first home run as a Diamondback in the ninth inning of a 9-1 win over the Dodgers Saturday. While the home run wasn't meaningful to the outcome of the game, it could serve to get Avila going at the plate as he is hitting just .125 with 10 strikeouts in 24 at-bats this season. He is currently in a timeshare with Jeff Mathis behind the plate, so it's hard to rely on him in single catcher leagues.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Hits bench Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Struggles offensively, defensively Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Sits again Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Out again Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Sitting again Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...