Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Hits first spring homer
Avila went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's game against the White Sox. He's hitting .250 with a homer and three RBI.
Avila was the last of four catchers in camp to catch for staff ace Zack Greinke. The Diamondbacks, who have carried three catchers the last three seasons, are considering carrying only two in 2019, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports, so two among a group that includes Avila, Carson Kelly, John Ryan Murphy and Caleb Joseph may not make the roster. One of the catchers making the roster will be whichever one catches for Greinke five days from now when he makes his final spring start before the regular season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Auction nomination strategies
Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...