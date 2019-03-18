Avila went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's game against the White Sox. He's hitting .250 with a homer and three RBI.

Avila was the last of four catchers in camp to catch for staff ace Zack Greinke. The Diamondbacks, who have carried three catchers the last three seasons, are considering carrying only two in 2019, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports, so two among a group that includes Avila, Carson Kelly, John Ryan Murphy and Caleb Joseph may not make the roster. One of the catchers making the roster will be whichever one catches for Greinke five days from now when he makes his final spring start before the regular season.