Avila went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Saturday's 18-5 loss to the Dodgers.

Avila has started two straight games, suggesting he's the primary catcher, but manager Torey Lovullo cleared up his planned usage of Arizona's three catchers, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. The manager said that, for now, he anticipates 10-game segments being divided among the three catchers in a 4-3-3 breakdown. Carson Kelly is expected to start Sunday, meaning all three catchers will have been given a start in the first four games.

