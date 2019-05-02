Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Increasing activity
Avila (quadriceps) ran the bases prior to Wednesday's game at Chase Field, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.
Avila has ramped up his baseball activity, including catching simulated games for injured starter Taijuan Walker (elbow). He's been out since April 7, so expect Avila to be sent out on a rehab assignment before returning to the active roster.
