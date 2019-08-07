Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Jacks eighth homer
Avila went 2-for-3 with a home run, walk and three RBI in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Phillies.
With six total bases in both of his past two starts, Avila now sports a .916 OPS on the campaign, trumping his mark from his 2011 All-Star campaign with the Tigers (.895). Avila's improved production has been a welcome sight for Arizona after he turned in a lowly 66 wRC+ in his first season in the desert in 2018, but it's unlikely to result in any substantial increase in playing time over the final few weeks of the season. The 25-year-old Carson Kelly has fared similarly well both on offense and defense and is seen as the organization's present and future behind the plate, while Avila is headed for free agency this winter.
