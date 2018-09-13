Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Mashes seventh homer
Avila went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's loss to the Rockies.
Avila blasted a one-out home run in the fourth inning to put Arizona up by two in the eventual 5-4 loss. The catcher has been seeing more frequent starts of late, but he's still slashing just a lowly .165/.303/.313 on the season.
