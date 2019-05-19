Avila is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Avila finds himself on the bench for the second straight game as the Diamondbacks continue with the three-man rotation at catcher. The 32-year-old is 1-for-9 with three starts since coming off the injured list May 11, though he also has five walks. John Ryan Murphy will start behind the plate and bat eighth in Sunday's series finale.

