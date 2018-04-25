Avila is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Phillies.

Avila had his best game of the season Tuesday, with three hits and a home run. That won't make him immune from the Diamondbacks' heavy rotation policy behind the plate, however. Just once has an Arizona catcher started in back-to-back games this year, and while Avila has started the most out of their trio, he's on pace to start just 70 games. Jeff Mathis gets the nod Wednesday.