Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Nursing calf strain
Avila suffered a left calf strain during Thursday's game against the Nationals, Jody Jackson of FOX Sports Arizona reports.
Avila reportedly suffered the injury in his second at-bat, though he managed to remain in the game. He's scheduled for an MRI on Friday morning and is expected to miss some time, per Jackson. It's unclear whether he'll require a trip to the injured list.
