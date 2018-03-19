Avila has recorded one hit -- a solo home run -- across 20 at-bats through eight appearances in spring training.

According to Owen Perkins of MLB.com, manager Torey Lovullo said Friday that Avila's timing remains off, but neither the skipper nor the backstop seem concerned about the slump carrying over to the regular season. While a strong finish to the spring would give Avila owners more confidence heading into Opening Day, the 31-year-old is locked in as the Diamondbacks' primary catcher regardless of how he performs the rest of camp after inking a two-year, $8.25 million deal in January.