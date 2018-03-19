Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Off to rough start in spring
Avila has recorded one hit -- a solo home run -- across 20 at-bats through eight appearances in spring training.
According to Owen Perkins of MLB.com, manager Torey Lovullo said Friday that Avila's timing remains off, but neither the skipper nor the backstop seem concerned about the slump carrying over to the regular season. While a strong finish to the spring would give Avila owners more confidence heading into Opening Day, the 31-year-old is locked in as the Diamondbacks' primary catcher regardless of how he performs the rest of camp after inking a two-year, $8.25 million deal in January.
More News
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Takes: Conforto, Stroman now
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Gonzalez, Cain
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....