Avila went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Mets.

Avila has recorded three hits in 55 at-bats since the beginning of May, shrinking his average to .109 for the season. That's the lowest mark of any player with at least 100 plate appearances, with Avila's 45.7 strikeout percentage also representing the highest rate among that group. Avila's two-year, $8.25 million pact with Arizona will likely lock him into a roster spot all season despite his immense struggles, but he won't unseat John Ryan Murphy as the club's primary catcher anytime soon.

