Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: On bench Sunday
Avila is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rockies.
The Diamondbacks have handed each of their three catchers a start behind the plate in their first series of the second half, which will keep Avila on the bench for the second game in a row. Jeff Mathis will handle the catching duties with his regular batterymate, Zack Greinke, on the mound Sunday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Sits out Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Usage picking up•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Heads to bench after 3-for-3 day•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Returns from disabled list•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Participating in baseball activities•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Hits disabled list with hamstring strain•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...