Avila is out of the lineup Sunday against the Padres.

Avila didn't start any of the three games behind the plate during the series in San Diego, as John Ryan Murphy will handle catching duties Sunday after Jeff Mathis served as the team's backstop Friday and Saturday. With Mathis establishing himself as the personal catcher for both Zack Greinke and Patrick Corbin, Avila is virtually guaranteed to sit at least twice every five games, rendering him a rather unappealing option even in most two-catcher formats.