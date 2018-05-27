Avila is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics.

The Diamondbacks have kept three catchers on their roster all season, which has limited the workloads of all three backstops. Avila has still largely served as Option 1A of that trio, but it appears he may no longer even possess that distinction after another hitless showing Saturday dropped his batting average to .123 across 94 plate appearances this season. Jeff Mathis will get the nod behind the plate Sunday, but it's John Ryan Murphy (.246 average, five home runs in 69 plate appearances) who probably represents the greater threat to Avila's playing time.