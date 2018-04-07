Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Out again Saturday
Avila is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against St. Louis, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Avila will get the day off after going 0-for-5 with four strikeouts during Thursday's series opener against the Redbirds. Jeff Mathis picks up a start behind the plate in his place, while batting eighth in the order.
