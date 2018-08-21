Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Out for fourth straight
Avila is out of the lineup for the fourth straight game Tuesday against the Angels.
The Diamondbacks have gone without a true starting catcher for much of the year, and Avila certainly doesn't appear to be one now. He's been on the bench for four straight, with Jeff Mathis, who starts Tuesday, getting the call on three of those occasions.
