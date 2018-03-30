Avila is out of Friday's lineup against the Rockies.

He went 1-for-5 with a strikeout and a RBI on Opening Day. John Ryan Murphy starts behind the dish and hits eighth in his place. Avila will serve as the primary catcher, but he may see slightly less playing time than the typical No. 1 catcher.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories