Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Out of Friday's lineup
Avila is out of Friday's lineup against the Rockies.
He went 1-for-5 with a strikeout and a RBI on Opening Day. John Ryan Murphy starts behind the dish and hits eighth in his place. Avila will serve as the primary catcher, but he may see slightly less playing time than the typical No. 1 catcher.
