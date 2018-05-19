Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Out of lineup Saturday
Avila is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets.
Avila hasn't been good at the plate this season but has slumped even harder in May, and is in the midst of a 2-for-29 stretch with 18 strikeouts. John Ryan Murphy will take over behind the plate for Arizona on Saturday.
