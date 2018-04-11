Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Out of Wednesday lineup
Avila is not in the lineup against the Giants on Wednesday.
Avila retreats to the bench after going 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts during Tuesday's outing. In his place, John Ryan Murphy will set up behind the plate and bat eighth. Avila has only started five games thus far and will need to pick up his .095 batting average in order to see more time on the field.
