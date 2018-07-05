Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Tuesday that Avila (hamstring) has resumed participating in all baseball activities, Katherine Fitzgerald and Atreya Verma of The Arizona Republic report.

At this point, Avila isn't limited by the strained right hamstring that forced him to the disabled list June 27 and is simply building up endurance again. Lovullo didn't offer a firm target date for Avila's activation from the DL, other than calling the catcher's return "imminent." Once he rejoins the big club, Avila may have to settle for only a couple of starts per week with John Ryan Murphy and Jeff Mathis both set to retain roles in the Diamondbacks' catching timeshare.