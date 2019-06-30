Avila went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Giants.

Avila made his first start since being activated off the injured list Friday. Per usual, he was the batterymate for staff ace Zack Greinke, who had a 6.23 ERA over his previous two starts while Avila was on the shelf. Avila is slashing .238/.415/.524 over 82 plate appearances.