Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Rare stolen base
Avila went 0-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Rockies.
It's Avila's first successful stolen base since 2012, as he had been caught stealing on his previous five attempts over the last seven years. We don't expect the 32-year-old to be tearing up the basepaths with much frequency going forward.
