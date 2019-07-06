Avila went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a walk in Friday's 8-0 win over the Rockies.

Avila singled in the third inning, then smacked a two-run double in the fifth to help extend Arizona's lead. Although Carson Kelly is the Diamondbacks' primary catcher, Avila has become the go-to option behind the dish when Zack Greinke takes the mound. In his limited plate appearances, Avila is hitting .246/.422/.522 with five home runs, four doubles and 13 RBI over 69 at bats.