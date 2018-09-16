Avila is not in the lineup Sunday against the Astros.

Avila started Saturday's contest, but failed to record a hit. Only collecting three hits in the month has kept Avila on the bench a fair amount in September, though he does still have some power potential as evidenced by the fact that two of the knocks went for extra bases. Regardless, Jeff Mathis will take a turn behind the plate to replace him for the series finale in Houston.