Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Returns from disabled list
Avila (hamstring) was activated off the 10-day disabled list Saturday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Manager Torey Lovullo indicated Wednesday that Avila's return from the disabled list was "imminent," so the move isn't surprising. The 31-year-old is unlikely to see significant starting opportunities with John Ryan Murphy and Jeff Mathis currently healthy, although he will start behind the plate Saturday.
