Avila (calf) ran the bases prior to Thursday's game, Nick PIecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Avila, who is traveling with the team on its current road trip, ran for the first time since suffering a left calf strain. "I don't feel anything," Avila said. "I've been doing everything normally, all baseball activities for the past week or so. Everything is good." Manager Torey Lovullo was so pleased that he said it was possible Avila could be activated in time to catch for Zack Greinke on Saturday against the Giants.

