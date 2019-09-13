Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Scores lone run
Avila went 2-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in Thursday's 11-1 loss to the Mets.
Avila picked up a spot start in place of primary catcher Carson Kelly. He's been in a slide the past month, having entered Thursday's contest batting just .122 (5-for-41) over the 16 games.
