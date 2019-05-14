Avila went 2-for-2 with two walks, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 9-3 win over the Pirates.

Avila has started two of three games since returning from a five-week absence due to a quadriceps injury. He started four of the Diamondbacks' first nine games before suffering the injury and six of the 11 games for which he's been available this season. He looks like the catcher who may get the most starts of Arizona's three-man catching corps.