Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Shrinks in clutch moment
Avila went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts Wednesday in the Diamondbacks' 4-3 loss to the Giants in 10 innings.
After striking out in each of his first four plate appearances, Avila was given the chance to redeem himself in the bottom of the 10th inning. With the bases loaded and two out, Avila stepped to the plate against struggling Giants reliever Cory Gearrin, but only mustered a weak grounder to first base to end the game. The hitless performance sunk Avila's season line to .125/.263/.219 through 38 plate appearances and could result in manager Torey Lovullo giving more opportunities to John Ryan Murphy behind the plate if the veteran is unable to right the ship in the near future.
