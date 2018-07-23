Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Sits again Monday
Avila is out of the lineup for the third straight game Monday against the Cubs.
After starting four of six games, Avila has now been on the bench for each of the last three. John Ryan Murphy got the nod Saturday, while Jeff Mathis will start for the second day in a row Monday.
