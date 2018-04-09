Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Sits again Monday
Avila is not in Monday's lineup against the Giants.
Through ten games, Avila has started just four. Jeff Mathis, who starts Monday, has started the same amount, with John Ryan Murphy picking up a pair of starts. Out of the trio, Avila has easily the best bat and is the one to own, but he doesn't appear to be a true starting catcher. He's currently on pace to make just 65 starts, which wouldn't make him usable in most formats.
